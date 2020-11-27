Scott encourages ‘Vermont Lights the Way’ holiday campaign

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is encouraging residents to decorate their homes and businesses as part of a “Vermont Lights the Way” campaign aimed at helping to fight pandemic fatigue.

Some communities and individuals are already doing this, telling us they wanted to honor the front-line health care workers and spread some cheer.

The governor says with the recent news about promising vaccines, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. And Vermont needs to light the way and brighten spirits during the pandemic.

“Let’s get creative. To show the world that Vermonters are here for each other, that we care about one another. That even through these dark and difficult times, Vermont lights the way,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

Lots of Vermonters are already lighting the way. And many more throughout the state are expected to answer the governor’s call to decorate homes, businesses, trees and anything else they can think of.

Our Ike Bendavid caught up with a family in South Burlington Friday as they started to put up their lights. They said it has been a weird year and putting up their lights was something they wanted to do to help spread joy. They say they appreciate that other houses and families will be joining in as well.

“We want to get as long as possible to have the lights up and the decorations up, so day after Thanksgiving is a good time,” said Rian Stewart of South Burlington.

“Normally on Christmas Eve me and my sister and my dad, we normally go on a drive and see all the Christmas lights,” said Eden Stewart, 11.

The governor is urging Vermonters to get creative and make the season bright. And that’s the goal-- to have the next month or so filled up with lights to remind each other there are brighter days ahead.

He’s hoping for strong participation statewide.

The governor also urged people to post pictures of their displays to social media to spread the holiday cheer using the hashtag #VTLightsTheWay.

