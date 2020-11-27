Shoppers out on busy Black Friday despite COVID concerns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott asked you to skip the stores this Black Friday and shop online instead, so you don’t contract or spread the virus. But did Vermonters take his advice? Our Christina Guessferd went to Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace to find out.

Usually, Church Street is packed with people on Black Friday preparing for the annual tree lighting. But this year, the spruce is already sparkling and there was not a performer in sight.

While local festivities were canceled due to COVID, customers throughout Chittenden County tell me the pandemic couldn’t stop them from going on their Black Friday shopping spree.

“The stores are being very safe, making sure you use hand sanitizer when you get in there and we had to wait in line to get in some places,” said Sarah Boldwin of Burlington.

Church Street customers say while the downtown Burlington hot spot isn’t as busy as past Black Fridays, it’s still bustling. Customers lined up outside, waiting their turn to enter stores with capacity limits.

Others avoided crowds with curbside pickup.

“Trying to support local businesses,” Boldwin said.

Chittenden County families were out in force to get their holiday shopping fix. While big-box stores at the University Mall seemed packed, smaller shopping centers like the Essex Experience and Taft Corners proved much quieter.

Customers tell me they wanted a break from boredom.

“Trying to safely get out of the house,” Boldwin said.

They were drawn out by deals.

“I actually got a Kohl’s flyer in the mail and we already had the day off, so thought why not?” said Louise Savage of Essex Junction.

And they hoped to teach a tradition.

“We usually go out and have lunch, make a big day of it, and so it’d be something fun to do with my kids eventually again,” said Kelly Johnson of Barre.

Though state officials are pushing online shopping during the pandemic, the shift away from brick-and-mortar businesses isn’t a new trend. For years, Americans have filled up their carts from the comfort of their couches.

“We didn’t buy much, either. I hate to say it but we bought a lot online just because it’s easier,” said Kathy Robertson of Northfield.

According to Adobe Analytics, online shopping hit a new record this Thanksgiving. Black Friday is projected to generate $10 billion in online sales. That’s a 39% bump from last year.

Cyber Monday is still expected to be the biggest online shopping day of the year.

“It’s more than one day now. It used to be the weekend, now it’s like a week. This year, it’s like a month,” Savage said.

But some shoppers say clicking on a picture can never compare to walking through store doors.

“Yeah, it’s concerning people being out, but people are trying to keep their distance and wear masks and trying to be as normal as you can, I guess,” Boldwin said.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.