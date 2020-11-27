Ski resorts open up this Thanksgiving weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More ski resorts in our region are open or about to be this holiday weekend.

Take a look at this list:

Stowe, Okemo and Mount Snow all opened up on Wednesday

Jay Peak plans to open on Friday

Bolton Valley is trying for next Thursday, Dec. 3

Mad River Glen is trying for next Saturday, Dec. 12

Killington opened last week.

There will be some changes at resorts this year due to COVID-10. Click here for more information before you hit the slopes.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.