Advertisement

Ski resorts open up this Thanksgiving weekend

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:38 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More ski resorts in our region are open or about to be this holiday weekend.

Take a look at this list:

  • Stowe, Okemo and Mount Snow all opened up on Wednesday
  • Jay Peak plans to open on Friday
  • Bolton Valley is trying for next Thursday, Dec. 3
  • Mad River Glen is trying for next Saturday, Dec. 12
  • Killington opened last week.

There will be some changes at resorts this year due to COVID-10. Click here for more information before you hit the slopes.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State officials have growing concerns about COVID outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
Growing concerns about outbreaks at long-term care facilities
Quincy Ambe
NH police: Driver found parked, asleep on I-93 drags troopers
Viewer photo
Scott encourages ‘Vermont Lights the Way’ holiday campaign
File photo
Health dept. warns of possible exposure at Vt. church
Police investigating home invasion in Orleans

Latest News

Dan and Whit’s has been an Upper Valley community staple for what may feel like forever.
Norwich store helping neighboring businesses keep the lights on
Lighting contest to bring joy to the community
Newport lighting contest to brighten up your year
'Tis the season for giving, and for the 30th year in a row, the Fletcher Free Library is asking...
Fletcher Free Library seeks donations for Books for Children Gift Campaign
What to do Saturday, Nov. 28th
What to do Saturday, Nov. 28th
Vermont State Police are looking for information surrounding propane theft from a Family Dollar.
Information wanted surrounding Family Dollar propane theft