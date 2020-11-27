Advertisement

Vermont high schools recognized for college prep

By Dom Amato
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ten Vermont high schools were honored with 2020 College Success Awards.

Colchester High School, Vergennes Unified, BFA Fairfax, Montpelier High School, Burlington High School, South Burlington High School, CVU, Woodstock Unified, Mount Mansfield Unified and Stowe were recognized for their efforts to prepare students for college.

The award from GreatSchools.org went to 2,100 high schools in 29 states.

Our Dom Amato spoke with John Deane, the CEO of GreatSchools.org, to find out how and why these schools were selected. Watch the video for the full interview.

