Vermonters react to scaled-down Thanksgiving

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Thanksgiving was different for many as people were asked to avoid gatherings to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Our Ike Bendavid hit the streets to ask Vermonters how it changed their Thanksgiving and whether they plan to stay at home for the December holidays.

In a year where traveling and gathering with people during the holiday were discouraged, people we talked with say they followed the guidelines.

“It was very different this year. It was just my husband, my daughter and I,” said Chantel Bolduc of Shoreham.

“It was just the two of us,” said Marlene Humphrey of Waterbury.

“It was different, there was no doubt about that. It was quiet; my kids couldn’t come home,” said Ed Striebe of Northfield.

For some, the day was far from normal.

“I had a brief Zoom call with my family and had Indian food, which is not the normal. So, I didn’t cook anything at all,” said Caroline Franks of Burlington.

“It was kind of somber and I missed seeing everyone,” said Sheila Tourangeau of Vergennes.

For others, the low key holiday was better than they expected.

“It was amazing. It was great. It was my wife and myself,” said Tom Twitchell of Burlington.

“It was very nice. Yes, it was an odd year. My family is all over the country, so it was just the three of us,” said Maria Airoldi of Jericho.

The question remains on what the next month of holidays will bring and will people gather? We got mixed reactions from the people we asked.

“Definitely day by day. We know how tough it is, my wife is a nurse,” Twitchell said.

“Probably not, I don’t think we are going to be ready for it,” Humphrey said.

“It would be nice to have a bigger gathering but I’m seeing that it’s probably going to be low key this year,” Bolduc said.

“There is always hope,” Striebe said. “That’s what keeps everybody going. So, yeah, I’m hopeful.”

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.