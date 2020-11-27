Viewer photos of Vermont’s natural beauty

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Every day you send us your pictures and videos through the PhotoShare on our website and our news and weather apps, but we don’t always get to air them on TV.

So we wanted to share some of the pictures you’ve sent to us over the last few weeks, showing the natural beauty of Vermont.

WCAX Photojournalist Lance MacKenzie put together a montage with some of your pictures and the song “These Green Mountains” by Diane Martin, performed earlier this year by the Mount Anthony Union Chamber Singers.

Share some of your favorite photos with us below!

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.