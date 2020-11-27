Will COVID restrictions keep cross-border shoppers away?

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Black Friday is always a busy shopping day in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, and that includes shoppers who are crossing over the border from Vermont.

Aside from all the masks, you wouldn’t necessarily notice a big difference this Black Friday, compared to years past, at the busy 12A shopping corridor in West Lebanon.

“I think a mask is a good idea in a lot of cases,” said Luke Come of Claremont. “It seems cleaner if you ask me.”

And with social distancing guidelines combined with pent up demand, retail officials say people will still hit the stores this holiday season despite the pandemic.

“I think people are still going to travel and go to their favorite stores,” said Nancy Kyle of the New Hampshire Retail Association.

Retail sales in New Hampshire are about double the national average. Experts say that’s largely due to the state’s lack of a sales tax, which entices shoppers from neighboring states.

“If you look at the state of New Hampshire, most of our retail density is all along our borders,” Kyle said.

Asked if he planned to quarantine for 14 days when he got home, a shopper from Vermont said no. I agreed not to reveal his identity. He works at a nearby New Hampshire restaurant, so it’s OK for him to travel across the border for work, but not for non-essential purposes like shopping.

“If I am at work and less than a mile away, I can do a little Christmas shopping,” he said. “I am going to take advantage of the opportunity.”

On this Black Friday, he’s working a split shift.

“I feel like I am doing something wrong,” he said, “but it’s like what do they expect me to do? Sit in my car for two hours?”

Vermont license plates speckled the parking lots outside stores not considered “essential” destinations for Vermonters.

“I don’t know that people will necessarily play by the rules,” Kyle said.

And there is some truth to that statement. I spoke with four different groups of Vermonters. All of them declined to speak on camera or give their names, but they did tell me they were in New Hampshire for nonessential shopping and did not plan to quarantine when they crossed back over the border.

