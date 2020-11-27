BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! This day after Thanksgiving will be fairly quiet and mild, but there will be lots of clouds around. The best we can hope for as far as sunshine goes is a ray or two later in the afternoon.

The weekend will be a little cooler, and a bit unsettled on Saturday as a weak clipper system scoots by to our north. That clipper could bring just a few rain showers, and a few snow showers in the higher elevations, but those showers won’t amount to much. Sunday will be the brighter of the 2 weekend days with partly sunny skies.

On Monday, a potent storm system will be moving in from our SW. Rain will be developing on Monday, getting heavy at times late in the day. Also, it will be turning windy out of the SSE.

The heavy steady rain will taper off to rain showers on Tuesday, and it will still be mild early in the day. By the end of the day, colder air will start to move in, changing any rain showers to snow showers. Those snow showers will continue on Wednesday, especially in the higher elevations, with the colder air in place.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring that storm system next week as we continue to narrow down the exact path and timing of it. Until then, take MAX Advantage of the relatively quiet weather over this last weekend of November. -Gary

