Advertisement

Fletcher Free Library seeks donations for Books for Children Gift Campaign

'Tis the season for giving, and for the 30th year in a row, the Fletcher Free Library is asking...
'Tis the season for giving, and for the 30th year in a row, the Fletcher Free Library is asking for help giving books to kids.(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - ‘Tis the season for giving, and for the 30th year in a row, the Fletcher Free Library is asking for help giving books to kids.

Each year, the library works to collect new books to give to kids who might go without in our area through their Books for Children Gift Campaign.

These new picture books are collected for 3 to 4 year-olds from now until Dec. 13.

Because of the pandemic, the library has scaled down their partners this year to only impact Headstart programs and COTS.

But they’re hoping to broaden their reach if they receive an outpouring of support.

“The library’s business is to loan books, and we love loaning books, but we also know that it’s really special when kids can own their own books. So, it’s been a real delight for us to get new books into kids hands over the holidays,” says Mary Danko of the Fletcher Free Library.

All purchases can be brought to the library, or books bought at Crow or Phoenix Bookshops can be left there, and you’ll get a 20 percent discount.

The library put out a list of books they’d like for the children, which you can find here.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State officials have growing concerns about COVID outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
Growing concerns about outbreaks at long-term care facilities
Quincy Ambe
NH police: Driver found parked, asleep on I-93 drags troopers
Viewer photo
Scott encourages ‘Vermont Lights the Way’ holiday campaign
File photo
Health dept. warns of possible exposure at Vt. church
Police investigating home invasion in Orleans

Latest News

Dan and Whit’s has been an Upper Valley community staple for what may feel like forever.
Norwich store helping neighboring businesses keep the lights on
Lighting contest to bring joy to the community
Newport lighting contest to brighten up your year
What to do Saturday, Nov. 28th
What to do Saturday, Nov. 28th
Vermont State Police are looking for information surrounding propane theft from a Family Dollar.
Information wanted surrounding Family Dollar propane theft