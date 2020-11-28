Fletcher Free Library seeks donations for Books for Children Gift Campaign

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - ‘Tis the season for giving, and for the 30th year in a row, the Fletcher Free Library is asking for help giving books to kids.

Each year, the library works to collect new books to give to kids who might go without in our area through their Books for Children Gift Campaign.

These new picture books are collected for 3 to 4 year-olds from now until Dec. 13.

Because of the pandemic, the library has scaled down their partners this year to only impact Headstart programs and COTS.

But they’re hoping to broaden their reach if they receive an outpouring of support.

“The library’s business is to loan books, and we love loaning books, but we also know that it’s really special when kids can own their own books. So, it’s been a real delight for us to get new books into kids hands over the holidays,” says Mary Danko of the Fletcher Free Library.

All purchases can be brought to the library, or books bought at Crow or Phoenix Bookshops can be left there, and you’ll get a 20 percent discount.

The library put out a list of books they’d like for the children, which you can find here.

