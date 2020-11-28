Advertisement

Information wanted surrounding Family Dollar propane theft

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for information surrounding propane theft from a Family Dollar.

On Friday, the Orleans store reported four propane canisters stolen from the locked cage located outside in the front of the store.

Vermont State Police would like to hear from anyone who may know the identity of the offenders.

No other information has been made available at this time.

