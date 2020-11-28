Information wanted surrounding Family Dollar propane theft

ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for information surrounding propane theft from a Family Dollar.

On Friday, the Orleans store reported four propane canisters stolen from the locked cage located outside in the front of the store.

Vermont State Police would like to hear from anyone who may know the identity of the offenders.

No other information has been made available at this time.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.