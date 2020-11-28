Advertisement

Newport lighting contest to brighten up your year

Lighting contest to bring joy to the community
Lighting contest to bring joy to the community(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 9:18 AM EST
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a dark year, but the North Country Chamber of Commerce is working with the community to shed some light.

The North Country Chamber of Commerce in Newport and Derby will hold an area lighting contest for both businesses and homes. In hopes of spreading a little holiday cheer and lifting spirits of those around us.

Chamber President Bruce James agrees with Gov. Scott’s advice from his recent presser encouraging businesses and homes to decorate early. Bringing a little bit of joy to the streets and giving us a reason for celebration.

A healthy competition will sweeten the pot. The winner will receive an in-home or in-business pizza party, as well as certificates of Merit.

Submission can be made to the Chamber’s Facebook page. Make sure to include the address of the submission so your designs can be enjoyed by whomever wants to drive by and see them.

