Police investigating untimely death in Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Bellows Falls are investigating the death of a woman.

According to a press release, police responded to a report of an unresponsive female on November 25th at 11:49 a.m.

Officers found 67 year-old Elizabeth Swartz in her Pine Street apartment. Emergency crews attempted lifesaving measures but they were ineffective, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still in the early stages as officers wait for the cause and manner of death from the medical examiner.

Police are looking for information surrounding the circumstances, but did not say if it appears to be suspicious.

