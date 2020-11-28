Rutland City Public Schools going remote next week out of caution

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) -

Rutland City Public Schools are moving to remote learning all next week. This move is in response to a survey sent out to the school community before Thanksgiving to gauge potential compliance to the Governor’s order to not take part in multi-household holiday gatherings.

Ultimately, the Superintendent says the District wasn’t sure how it would handle the questioning and didn’t want to be intrusive into personal family affairs. That means students will be learning remote from Monday November 30th until December 4th.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.