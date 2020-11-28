Advertisement

Rutland City Public Schools going remote next week out of caution

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) -

Rutland City Public Schools are moving to remote learning all next week. This move is in response to a survey sent out to the school community before Thanksgiving to gauge potential compliance to the Governor’s order to not take part in multi-household holiday gatherings.

Ultimately, the Superintendent says the District wasn’t sure how it would handle the questioning and didn’t want to be intrusive into personal family affairs. That means students will be learning remote from Monday November 30th until December 4th.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State officials have growing concerns about COVID outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
Growing concerns about outbreaks at long-term care facilities
Quincy Ambe
NH police: Driver found parked, asleep on I-93 drags troopers
Viewer photo
Scott encourages ‘Vermont Lights the Way’ holiday campaign
File photo
Health dept. warns of possible exposure at Vt. church
Police investigating home invasion in Orleans

Latest News

Dan and Whit’s has been an Upper Valley community staple for what may feel like forever.
Norwich store helping neighboring businesses keep the lights on
Lighting contest to bring joy to the community
Newport lighting contest to brighten up your year
'Tis the season for giving, and for the 30th year in a row, the Fletcher Free Library is asking...
Fletcher Free Library seeks donations for Books for Children Gift Campaign
What to do Saturday, Nov. 28th
What to do Saturday, Nov. 28th
Vermont State Police are looking for information surrounding propane theft from a Family Dollar.
Information wanted surrounding Family Dollar propane theft