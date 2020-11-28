Scattered showers and a few mountain snow showers today.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front will come through today, with scattered showers and mountain snow showers, especially early. There may be a few breaks of sunshine late this afternoon, but expect most of us to remain cloudy today. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Sunday will be a much nicer day, with morning clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Unfortunately, things change again after that.

Rain will move in Monday afternoon, then taper off overnight. The wind may gust from the southeast over 40 mph at times overnight. Showers will redevelop on Tuesday, which will be very mild with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The good news out of this is that we need the rain.

Relatively quiet but iffy weather is expected during the Wednesday-through-Friday time frame. It will generally be partly sunny, but a few showers and mountain snow showers cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will be mainly in the low 40s, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

