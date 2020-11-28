Scoring goals and breaking down walls

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Josie Pecor’s high school soccer career was almost perfect. The CVU standout was part of three straight unbeaten Division One state champions, and was looking to complete a fourth straight perfect season this fall when the Redhawks were stunned by South Burlington 2-1 in the D-1 state championship game. While certainly not the result she wanted from her final game, Pecor feels it is a moment she will learn from.

“Obviously, not losing a game until that point in your high school career is so rare, and I think it was definitely a growing point for me to understand what it was like to be on the other side.”, says Pecor. “Just being able to deal with that, even though it was really upsetting and devastating.”

Pecor will take that experience with her as she continues her soccer career in college. Earlier this month, Pecor committed to continue her soccer career in the Northeast-10, attending St. Anslem College.

“I thought their team just seem so close and tight knit, and I just thought I would fit in well to the program there.”, says Pecor.

But before that, Pecor has some unfinished business. She also plays basketball, and last winter, CVU had another potential unbeaten season cut short prior to the state semifinals with the onset of the pandemic.

High school winter sports practices were set to begin next week, but that has been put on hold. Pecor hopes she and her teammates will be able to get a season in and finish the job.

“We want to do it for the team. It’s just tough, losing your senior year state championship for soccer, it would be everything to get one in basketball.”, says Pecor.

But as successful as Pecor has been as a Redhawk, the impact she has had off the field at CVU may be even greater as a passionate voice for mental health.

“I actually have had my own personal struggle with anxiety and OCD for the majority of my life and I’ve been fortunate enough to get the help and support I need.”, says Pecor. “But I noticed in my community and CVU, other people, whether that be athletes or literally anybody, people struggle. And they often don’t know how to get support just because of the stigma around mental health and the lack of awareness, so I just thought it was something that needed to be talked about more at CVU and everywhere.”

And Pecor took a leadership role in doing just that. Two years ago, she reached out to the California-based group Bring Change to Mind, founding a chapter at CVU with a focus on raising awareness and destigmatizing mental health issues and suicide prevention.

She also worked with Hope Happens Here, a foundation established in 2015 by a pair of St. Michael’s men’s hockey players which promotes mental health awareness with a focus on student-athletes, to bring a chapter of foundation to CVU. All with the goal of breaking down barriers when it comes to addressing mental health.

“More people are willing to share their story and reach out for help, but I think we still have a very long way to go.”, says Pecor.

Pecor plans to take her passion for mental health awareness with her to St. Anselm, and hopes to turn it into her career, because for as successful as she has been on the field in high school, and hopes to be in college, Pecor knows that continuing to spread to message of mental health is her greatest goal.

“That’s our mission to break down the stigma as much as we can, because it’s a big barrier between people reaching out and getting the help they need.”

