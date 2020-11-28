Advertisement

What to do Saturday, Nov. 28th

By Kayla Martin
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to on this Saturday.

Now that the holiday season is in full bloom Waterbury wants you to experience the holidays in true Vermont fashion.

Starting this weekend through the end of December there will be raffles, shopping promotions, and much more to make your days merry and bright. Thousands of dollars in gift cards and other prizes will be awarded in weekly drawings. And nearly 50 businesses are participating in this program.

Here’s how you can play: Receive a stamp on a card when you visit participating merchants; shoppers who collect five stamps and drop their cards off at designated locations are eligible to enter the weekly drawings. There’s no limit to the number of times one can enter.

There will also be an online shopping guide special for this year. To learn more check out their website, or their social media.

Taconic Music presents a Thanksgiving concert in memory of the 20th anniversary of acclaimed cellist Michael M. Rudiakov.

This concert will be livestreamed Saturday night starting at 4 p.m. Anyone can enjoy the concert for free from the comfort of their couch by streaming the performance from Taconic’s YouTube channel. A link will be posted on the Taconic website and Facebook page.

Donations are welcome.

And if you want to get into the jolly spirit of Christmas you might like Christmas at the Farm.

Lillie Valley Farm will have christmas trees, and wreaths, to treats, and fresh meats. You can also enjoy games, family photos, and a place to drop of your letters to Santa. This all happens today from 10 am to 4pm.

Lillie Valley Farm asks that guests bring a canned good to donate to a local food pantry. The holiday season is a time of giving, and a time to be thankful.

That wraps up what we have for you to on this Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State officials have growing concerns about COVID outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
Growing concerns about outbreaks at long-term care facilities
Quincy Ambe
NH police: Driver found parked, asleep on I-93 drags troopers
Viewer photo
Scott encourages ‘Vermont Lights the Way’ holiday campaign
File photo
Health dept. warns of possible exposure at Vt. church
Police investigating home invasion in Orleans

Latest News

Dan and Whit’s has been an Upper Valley community staple for what may feel like forever.
Norwich store helping neighboring businesses keep the lights on
Lighting contest to bring joy to the community
Newport lighting contest to brighten up your year
'Tis the season for giving, and for the 30th year in a row, the Fletcher Free Library is asking...
Fletcher Free Library seeks donations for Books for Children Gift Campaign
Vermont State Police are looking for information surrounding propane theft from a Family Dollar.
Information wanted surrounding Family Dollar propane theft