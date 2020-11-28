What to do Saturday, Nov. 28th

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to on this Saturday.

Now that the holiday season is in full bloom Waterbury wants you to experience the holidays in true Vermont fashion.

Starting this weekend through the end of December there will be raffles, shopping promotions, and much more to make your days merry and bright. Thousands of dollars in gift cards and other prizes will be awarded in weekly drawings. And nearly 50 businesses are participating in this program.

Here’s how you can play: Receive a stamp on a card when you visit participating merchants; shoppers who collect five stamps and drop their cards off at designated locations are eligible to enter the weekly drawings. There’s no limit to the number of times one can enter.

There will also be an online shopping guide special for this year. To learn more check out their website, or their social media.

Taconic Music presents a Thanksgiving concert in memory of the 20th anniversary of acclaimed cellist Michael M. Rudiakov.

This concert will be livestreamed Saturday night starting at 4 p.m. Anyone can enjoy the concert for free from the comfort of their couch by streaming the performance from Taconic’s YouTube channel. A link will be posted on the Taconic website and Facebook page.

Donations are welcome.

And if you want to get into the jolly spirit of Christmas you might like Christmas at the Farm.

Lillie Valley Farm will have christmas trees, and wreaths, to treats, and fresh meats. You can also enjoy games, family photos, and a place to drop of your letters to Santa. This all happens today from 10 am to 4pm.

Lillie Valley Farm asks that guests bring a canned good to donate to a local food pantry. The holiday season is a time of giving, and a time to be thankful.

That wraps up what we have for you to on this Saturday.

