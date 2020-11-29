Advertisement

A beautiful end to the weekend on the way.

By Dave Busch
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday will bring a nice end to the last weekend of November. Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon, with pleasant highs in the upper 40s. Things change again for Monday, however, as rain will arrive around midday, and continue into the evening. The good news with this is that we need the rain. We’ll have a lull in the precipitation overnight, though it will be a bit windy especially the Southern Green Mountains, with a few gusts over 40 mph possible. Showers will develop Tuesday, with very mild highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures will return to more seasonable levels for the rest of the week, with highs mainly in the low 40s. Wednesday through Friday are looking fair though iffy, with partly sunny skies and the chance for a few showers and mountain snow showers each day. Saturday is looking dry, with temperatures slightly above average for early December.

