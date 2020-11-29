Looking ahead: Week of Nov. 30th

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look ahead to stories we’re keeping on our radar, and some you could too.

Looking ahead to this Tuesday, Dec.1st, It’s Giving Tuesday. It is an international day of giving. This day is dedicated to giving back to organizations that promote International diplomacy, cultural exchange, and education to name just a few of their causes.

The Vermont Council on World Affairs is asking the community to join them in celebration of this day. They will be hosting a virtual Giving Tuesday event with featured 802 Diplomat speakers and silent auction results. Their goal is to reach $5,000 for youth programming.

If you are interested you can learn more and register on their event page, and if you’d like to donate you can check out their donation portal on paypal.

Something else to look ahead to on this Tuesday, is the 30th Annual Red Ribbon Ceremony.

This will be a virtual event to remember loved ones who have lost their lives due to impaired or distracted driving accidents. This ceremony will also honor the loved ones they left behind.

There will be a few guest speakers at the event including Governor Phill Scott, Commissioner of Public Safety Michael Schirling, Transportation Secretary Joseph Flynn, and Safe Driving Class panel speaker Linda Crosby. Crosby will share her story about the impact that this issue has had on her and her family.

This event will be held via zoom this Tuesday, Dec. 1st, at 4:30 p.m. For access to the online event email vtsafedriver@gmail.com.

Looking ahead to this Thursday, pre-packaged food “boxes” will be distributed to the public on Whiteface Lodge grounds.

The Whiteface Lodge and Urgo Hotels are partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture & the Farmers to Families Program. They will bringing fresh dairy, produce, meat, and dried good foods to local families in need in the Lake Placid area.

The food drive will be open to anyone. It will be on a first come first serve basis starting at 11 a.m. Each car can request up to three (3) food boxes to take with them.

These boxes are part of the Farmers to Families program that is currently experiencing excess goods with limited storage.

The food boxes can be picked up at the Whiteface lodge on, 7 Whiteface Inn Lane, Lake Placid, NY 12946. There will be signs directing the public to the back parking lot area for contactless pickup.

Something else to keep on your radar for Thursday is the Clean Water Series.

This series will highlight efforts to protect and restore Vermont’s waters. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will host the series that will discuss efforts to improve water quality, protection of public health, outdoor recreation, and critical wildlife habitat.

They encourage community members to join the series. Each talk will host different departments and agencies from scientists and state officials to the DEC, the Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets, and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. This is event will be free and open to the public.

Thursday, Dec. 3rd, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. is the first talk and it will take place on Microsoft Teams Live.

The topic of discussion will be addressing nonpoint source pollution in Vermont. This is when precipitation whether its rain or snow collects ground pollutants and carries them to our water ways whether it’s our lakes, or streams. A five-year plan to address the issue will be discussed.

For more information on the upcoming series and Microsoft Teams Live Links, please see the dates, topics, and presenter for each below:

Thursday December 3, 2020 | Pointing Out Nonpoint Source Pollution with Nonpoint Source Coordinator, Helen Carr

Thursday, January 7, 2021 | In Action! The Stormwater 3- Acre General Permit with Stormwater Program Manager, Padraic Monks

Thursday, February 4, 2021 | Vermont’s Clean Water Investments and Results with TMDL Tracking and Accounting Coordinator, Katie Bockwoldt and Nonpoint Source Coordinator, Helen Carr

Thursday, March 4, 2021 | Vermont Pay for Phosphorous Program with Agriculture Water Quality Specialist, Sonia Howlett

Thursday, April 1, 2021 | The Multiple Benefits of Wetland Conservation and Restoration on Public Lands with Vermont Fish and Wildlife Public Land Section Chief, Jane Lazorchak

Thursday, May 6, 2021 |Re-connecting Rivers: Developing Tools to Restore Stream, Wetland, and Floodplain Functions with Lead River Scientist, Gretchen Alexander

Thursday, June 3, 2021 | TBD: An update from DEC’s Lakes and Ponds Program

Thursday, July 1, 2021 | BMP Verification: Visiting Vermont’s Clean Water Projects with BMP Verification Coordinator, Rachel Wood

Anyone who is interested in attending the Clean Water series can join online via Microsoft Teams Live links, available on DEC’s webpage https://dec.vermont.gov/water-investment/cwi/outreach/lecture-series. Subscribe to the Clean Water E-Newsletter for updates on upcoming events at http://tiny.cc/CleanWaterVTListserv. All talks will be recorded and uploaded to DEC’s YouTube Channel http://tiny.cc/CleanWaterYouTube. To request accommodations to participate in the series, please email ANR.CleanWaterVT@vermont.gov.

That wraps up that stories we are keeping on our radar for this week.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.