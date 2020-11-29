New Plattsburgh business asks you to shop local

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Shoppers in Plattsburgh took full advantage of Small Business Saturday.

Old Soul is one of the businesses offering deals Saturday. The shop opened in October and is home to upcycled goods. It works as a vendor for 20 local artisans. This year, shop owner Kt Teaney is asking the community to veer from big corporations and support local shops.

“I just think now more than ever with the pandemic and the economy and all of the things that are fluctuating and are abnormal, it’s really important to create community and feel like we are in it together,” Teaney said.

The North Country Chamber of Commerce has started a social media challenge for those who are out shopping. They ask you to share a picture using the “Shop local, dine local” hashtag. You may see your picture in their next ad campaign!

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.