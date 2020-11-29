Plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will bring us sunny skies this afternoon...definitely the highlight of the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Enjoy it, because things change again on Monday. A strong low pressure system will bring increasing clouds, with rain arriving around midday, and continuing into the evening. A few heavy downpours are possible. The good news is we need the rain. The rain will end during the evening as a dry slot moves in, but there may be a few wind gusts over 40 mph overnight. Tuesday will start off partly sunny, but showers are expected during the afternoon. It will be unseasonably mild for the first day of December, with highs in the upper 50s.

Cooler weather will return Wednesday, with the chance for a few showers and mountain snow showers. Thursday is now looking pretty decent, with partly sunny skies. Friday will be iffy again, with a few rain/snow showers, and Saturday is a question mark at this point, as models are suggesting a bigger storm to bring more rain that day. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.