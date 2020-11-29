Retailers report high turnout during Small Business Saturday

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Retailers in Stowe report high turnout on Small Business Saturday. They say they couldn’t have predicted how many people showed up.

“We didn’t know what to expect,” said Elizabeth Gadbois, owner of The Body Lounge. “We take it day by day.”

Gadbois says the turnout exceeded expectations on both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday with about 300 people stopping by.

“My shop, as you can see, has a lot of smalls. A lot of stocking stuffers and gifts for teachers and things like that,” she said. “It’s a large variety of things but it’s not those big ticket things that they might plan ahead for so the volume of sales and the number of people has been really significantly different than the years past and in such a positive way.”

Next door at Bunya Bunya Boutique, owner Jenny Lawson attributes the positive turnout to people’s desire for social interaction after months of quarantining.”

Especially because we can’t socialize with our friends right now and people want to give right now and they want to make themselves feel good too so they’re buying a little extra something for themselves while they’re out Christmas shopping,” Lawson said.

Retailers say they’re preparing for a busy holiday shopping season.

Kate Carpenter of Stowe Kitchen Bath + Linens says they’re coming up with creative ways to ensure those who may not feel comfortable shopping in person have other options.

”We’ve been doing a lot of FaceTime shopping as well with people so that’s kind of fun. Stuff changes in here everyday so people are like ‘oh I think I saw.’ Or ‘Can you spend a half-an -hour and just video this section for us?’ so that’s kind of fun,” she said.

Store owners say they’re thankful for all of the local shoppers this year.

“The struggle is real and the gratitude is real too,” said Gadbois.

“We’re grateful for every single sale. It’s meaningful,” said Carpenter.

By noon on Saturday, Carpenter says more than 100 people stopped by. Lawson says about 40 had visited her store.

