What to do Sunday, Nov. 29th

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do on this Sunday.

Black Friday, and Small Business Saturday have past but there’s still till big sales and shopping promotions ahead.

The Chandler 2020 Artisans Holiday Market starts this weekend in Randolph. There will be gifts, raffle prizes and more. Each person who shops today gets one free raffle ticket. Additional raffle tickets are available for $2. The raffle prize will be over $100 in gifts from the market for one lucky winner on Christmas Eve.

Randolph bucks will also be accepted at the market.

There will be in-person safety guidelines such as one-way shopping, masks, and 8 shoppers at one time. There will also be an option to shop online.

Hours of operation will be:

Thursday-Friday: Noon - 6 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4p.m.

Online Market: chandler-arts.org

Location: 71 N. Main St., Randolph

And there will be wreath decoration at Tromblee’s Greeenhouse & Gifts Sunday from 10:30 a.m. till noon.

Participants will be given a wreath, a variety of decorations, and taught how to make the perfect holiday bow. This will cost $45, and participants must pre-register by calling (518)-586-2986.

If you want spruce up your evening we know just the event for you.

The Rockin’ Tree Lighting & Kids Craft Take and Make. The Ticonderoga Community Building will be the host of the christmas tree lighting. Anyone is welcome to stop by and safely listen to holiday music, and our special guests in counting down to lighting the tree. This will start at 5:30 p.m.

The Take and Make Cookie Decorating Kits available for the kids by the Silver Bay YMCA Teen Center. The event will also be live streamed on the TACC Facebook page.

That wraps up what we have for you to do on this Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.