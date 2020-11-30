2 more Vermonters die of COVID

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two more people have died of the coronavirus in Vermont.

The Vermont Department of Health says 69 people have now died of the virus.

The latest numbers show 68 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

Some 4,172 people have been infected since the pandemic began.

Monday they said 21 people are in the hospital, five in the ICU.

And an update Monday on the Rutland Healthcare and Rehab Center, which is facing an outbreak of COVID.

The facility is now reporting 38 residents and 18 staff members have tested positive.

That’s eight new residents since last Thursday and two new cases among staff members.

There have been no additional deaths.

