2020 ‘Spectacular Spectacular’ goes virtual

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Over the next three weeks, we will be bringing you Seven Days and Kids VT’s “Spectacular Spectacular” talent show on the Channel 3 News at 4 p.m.

Typically it’s done in-person. But because of the pandemic, this year’s show is virtual.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with event organizer Corey Grenier of Seven Days to find out how they made it work. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for more on the performances.

And don’t forget to tune into the Channel 3 News First at 4 p.m. to see all the performances.

