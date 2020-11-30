Alum donates big gift to Northern Vermont University

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A big donation for Northern Vermont University.

The $3.5 million gift is the largest individual gift ever received by the Vermont State Colleges System.

It was given by Lyndon alum Mark Valade and his wife, Molly, to support NVU’s Learning and Working Community.

It’s a partnership between the university and the working community to encourage students to stay and work in Vermont.

“With this gift, NVU will be able to develop an effective working and learning community program and better meet the future and emerging needs of our students. With this program, NVU will align degrees and certificate programs to provide pathways for lifelong learning,” said Sophie Zdatny, the chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System.

The money will be spread out over the next three years.

Valade, ’78, is a long-time supporter of the university.

“Molly and I are grateful to be in the position to help fund the NVU Learning and Working Community,” Valade said in a statement. “We hope other alumni and friends will join us in supporting this new, innovative direction in teaching NVU has undertaken. The education I received at Lyndon was instrumental in my first partnership: the Darion Inn Restaurant in East Burke. It was there that I was first introduced to the business community in the Northeast Kingdom and all that it had to offer. NVU plays such an important role in the lives of its students and is vital to northern Vermont.”

