Advertisement

Brookfield floating bridge closes for the winter

The floating bridge in Brookfield-File photo
The floating bridge in Brookfield-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKFIELD, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Transportation Agency says the floating bridge over Sunset Lake in Brookfield is closed for the winter.

The bridge on Vermont Route 65 closes every fall and reopens in the spring after the snow melts.

Drivers are advised to adjust their routes to access either side of the lake.

According to the town of Brookfield, the bridge is buoyed by pontoons and was originally built in 1820.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A shooting in Newport triggered a car chase and a partial school lockdown.
Shooting in Newport triggers car chase, school lockdown
2 more Vermonters die of COVID
Williamstown FILE photo
Schools take different approaches on governor’s Thanksgiving quarantine guidance
Pastor George Lawson of the New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg says a Vt. health official asked...
Pastor disputes Vt. Health Dept.’s claim of COVID case in congregation
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
A tale of adoption
Finding a forever family: A tale of adoption
New Hampshire expands voluntary services to prevent abuse
The Junior League of Champlain Valley is marking a milestone with its diaper bank.
Junior League of Champlain Valley marks a milestone with diaper bank
family
Finding a forever family: A tale of adoption