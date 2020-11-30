Advertisement

Burlington residents encouraged to apply for financial assistance

(CNN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re struggling to make ends meet and pay your bills during the pandemic, the city of Burlington is offering help.

The Burlington Electric Department and the Public Works Department are encouraging businesses, residents and nonprofits to apply for financial assistance to pay past-due electric, water and sewer bills.

Grants from the Vermont COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program (VCAAP) of up to $10,000 are available.

Dec. 15 is the last day to apply.

To apply and learn more about VCAAP, Burlingtonians can visit https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/vermont-covid-19-arrearage-assistance-program-0 or call 800.622.4496. With specific questions for BED or DPW, Burlingtonians may contact 802.865.7300/customercarehelp@burlingtonelectric.com or 802.863.4501/water-resources@burlingtonvt.gov.

