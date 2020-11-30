Construction on new Vermont Amtrak station set for 2022

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Construction on a new Amtrak passenger rail station in downtown Brattleboro is set to begin in 2022. Officials say the $4.5 million project near the Connecticut River will help serve as a gateway to Vermont for northbound trains. Danny Lichtenfeld, the director of the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, says the new Amtrak station will be a key part of the overall enhancement and revitalization of the southern end of downtown Brattleboro. The new station would include an elevated boarding platform that would be the first in Vermont that would allow passengers to move on or off a train without having to step up or down.

