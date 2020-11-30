Advertisement

COTS Phonathon kicks off Monday

The COTS Phonathon kicks off on Monday.
The COTS Phonathon kicks off on Monday.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington homeless shelter kicks off its oldest annual fundraiser Monday.

The COTS Phonathon goes from 5:30-9 p.m. starting Monday and goes through Thursday.

We’re told the nonprofit will be reaching out to the community to help them raise more than $210,000 to help with homelessness prevention programs and services.

They say more than half of the shelter’s budget comes from community donations and events like this.

Donations are being accepted online or by mail to: COTS Phonathon, PO Box 1616, Burlington, VT 05402.

