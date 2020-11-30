COTS Phonathon kicks off Monday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington homeless shelter kicks off its oldest annual fundraiser Monday.

The COTS Phonathon goes from 5:30-9 p.m. starting Monday and goes through Thursday.

We’re told the nonprofit will be reaching out to the community to help them raise more than $210,000 to help with homelessness prevention programs and services.

They say more than half of the shelter’s budget comes from community donations and events like this.

Donations are being accepted online or by mail to: COTS Phonathon, PO Box 1616, Burlington, VT 05402.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.