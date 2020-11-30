Advertisement

Cuomo: Close loophole for officers accused of misconduct

Gov. Cuomo didn’t give specifics of what he would propose to reform police misconduct policies.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he’ll make proposals to close what he called “bureaucratic loopholes” that allow a police officer to maintain law enforcement credentials despite allegations of misconduct. He referenced an Albany Times Union story about an officer who was allowed to resign in 2017 rather than being fired after being accused of inappropriate sexual advances toward women he met while on duty. The officer was able to apply to other police departments. Cuomo didn’t give specifics of what he would propose.

