Cuomo says hospitals must prepare for expected virus surge

NEW YORK (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York’s hospitals must prepare for an expected surge in coronavirus infections by stockpiling masks and gowns, expanding capacity and identifying retired nurses and doctors who could pitch in.

Cuomo said Monday that more than 3,500 people are now hospitalized statewide for COVID-19 and more cases are expected in the coming weeks.

He said hospitals must draw up plans to redistribute patients both within health care networks and between networks so that no one hospital becomes overwhelmed.

Hospitals in Erie County in western New York must stop performing elective surge

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)