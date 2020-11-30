Advertisement

December marks start of Vermont’s bird-feeding season

December marks start of Vermont’s bird-feeding season
December marks start of Vermont’s bird-feeding season(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Tuesday marks the unofficial start of Vermont’s bird-feeding season.

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends waiting until Dec. 1 to begin feeding birds to avoid attracting bears.

Fish and Wildlife’s Doug Morin says this may be a particularly good winter for attracting winter birds arriving from Canada, including Evening Grosbeaks and Common Redpolls.

He says black oil sunflower is a good seed choice that will attract a variety of birds.

While watching your bird feeders, you can participate in one or more bird monitoring projects by looking up the Audubon Christmas Bird Count, the Great Backyard Bird Count and Project Feeder Watch.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
A town so invested in making sure everyone has a good holiday season, the whole community works...
Town of Brandon bands together to bring happy holidays to all
Police in Bellows Falls are investigating the death of a woman.
Police investigating untimely death in Bellows Falls
Stow shops say turnout exceeded expectations on both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
Retailers report high turnout during Small Business Saturday
Vermont State Police are looking for information surrounding propane theft from a Family Dollar.
Information wanted surrounding Family Dollar propane theft

Latest News

Williamstown FILE photo
Williamstown schools go remote due to Thanksgiving quarantine guidance
Williamstown schools go remote because of quarantine requirement
Williamstown schools go remote because of quarantine requirement
NH wildlife officials: Don’t rely on phone maps while hiking
NH wildlife officials: Don’t rely on phone maps while hiking
UNH joins cybersecurity manufacturing project
UNH joins cybersecurity manufacturing project