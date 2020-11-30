December marks start of Vermont’s bird-feeding season

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Tuesday marks the unofficial start of Vermont’s bird-feeding season.

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends waiting until Dec. 1 to begin feeding birds to avoid attracting bears.

Fish and Wildlife’s Doug Morin says this may be a particularly good winter for attracting winter birds arriving from Canada, including Evening Grosbeaks and Common Redpolls.

He says black oil sunflower is a good seed choice that will attract a variety of birds.

While watching your bird feeders, you can participate in one or more bird monitoring projects by looking up the Audubon Christmas Bird Count, the Great Backyard Bird Count and Project Feeder Watch.

