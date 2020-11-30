Furry fundraiser helps nonprofit, honors Burlington businesswoman

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cute stuffed animals for you to adopt, with the proceeds helping the Humane Society.

Expressions on Burlington’s Church Street is putting the stuffed dogs up for adoption. The dogs range from $10 for the small ones all the way up to $500 for the larger ones.

Expressions on the Church Street Marketplace in Burlington. (WCAX)

The proceeds go to the Humane Society of Chittenden County for the Jess Cares Fund, which covers vet care for rescue dogs. Some also goes to Rescue Me VT where Jess Pomerleau Halnon adopted her dog, Willard.

Expressions and Jess Boutique next door were started by Jess Pomerleau Halnon. She sadly passed away in August after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Pomerleau opened Jess Boutique on Church Street in 2011.

Last year, she acquired the space next door and expanded her business, opening Expressions.

Any person who adopts a dog gets an adoption certificate. You can go into the store, call or go on their Instagram page.

Some people have adopted the dogs and left them there to be displayed until the holidays.

