Advertisement

How federal COVID relief funds helped train Vermonters

By Darren Perron
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While states wait on the federal government to provide more coronavirus relief funding, in Vermont, the previous funding has either been spent or earmarked.

Some $2.3 million went to the Vermont State Colleges System for workforce training for Vermonters whose jobs were affected by the pandemic. And 971 Vermonters have participated in this program, taking nearly 1,400 courses and training opportunities across all four campuses.

The state colleges system is hoping lawmakers set aside money to offer those courses again when the feds come up with another relief package.

Our Darren Perron spoke with Chancellor Sophie Zdatny to learn more about the program and how it has worked, and about the future of the state colleges system. Watch the video for the full interview.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in Newport triggered a car chase and a partial school lockdown.
Shooting in Newport triggers car chase, school lockdown
2 more Vermonters die of COVID
Williamstown FILE photo
Schools take different approaches on governor’s Thanksgiving quarantine guidance
Pastor George Lawson of the New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg says a Vt. health official asked...
Pastor disputes Vt. Health Dept.’s claim of COVID case in congregation
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
A tale of adoption
Finding a forever family: A tale of adoption
New Hampshire expands voluntary services to prevent abuse
The Junior League of Champlain Valley is marking a milestone with its diaper bank.
Junior League of Champlain Valley marks a milestone with diaper bank
family
Finding a forever family: A tale of adoption