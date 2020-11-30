How federal COVID relief funds helped train Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While states wait on the federal government to provide more coronavirus relief funding, in Vermont, the previous funding has either been spent or earmarked.

Some $2.3 million went to the Vermont State Colleges System for workforce training for Vermonters whose jobs were affected by the pandemic. And 971 Vermonters have participated in this program, taking nearly 1,400 courses and training opportunities across all four campuses.

The state colleges system is hoping lawmakers set aside money to offer those courses again when the feds come up with another relief package.

Our Darren Perron spoke with Chancellor Sophie Zdatny to learn more about the program and how it has worked, and about the future of the state colleges system. Watch the video for the full interview.

