Junior League of Champlain Valley marks a milestone with diaper bank

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A diaper drive to help those in need kicks off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Junior League of Champlain Valley will celebrate a giving milestone: Since 2018, they have distributed more than 450,000 diapers statewide on Giving Tuesday.

The organization established Chittenden County’s first diaper bank and began giving out diapers on a bimonthly basis to local food shelves.

“You know, like many social service agencies, we’ve just seen a tremendous increase in demand for our services and as I said, 100,000 diapers typically are distributed in a year and this year we did over 450,000 and we’re still counting, we’re still distributing,” said Amanda Herzberger, the chair of the JLVC Diaper Bank.

Various regional agencies from around the state will go to the volunteer-run diaper bank to pick up their orders so they can deliver out to the community.

JLCV also issued a community challenge to raise $7,500, enough to buy 50,000 diapers.

The state provided JLCV with COVID-19 relief money to help purchase the diapers for families in need.

