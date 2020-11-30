MiVT: Maxine Linehan

MANCHESTER CENTER, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a voice familiar to Southern Vermont and fans around the world. It belongs to Maxine Linehan, an Irish-born singer turned Vermont resident.

“We’ve been here for a while, this is just the place we wanted to move to live, to raise our kids,” Linehan explained.

Lately, she’s been spending a lot of time here, as 2020 is the first year in a long time that she hasn’t been touring, performing concerts all over the world.

“Music of the ’60s like Petula Clark all the way to U2 where I do an orchestral show of U2 music, but I have a theatrical background and so that comes through in the music that I sing,” Linehan explained.

That’s true of her newest holiday album, “This Time of Year.”

It was written in her state-of-the-art, Vermont production studio. The only thing not done in Vermont is the mixing.

“Pre-pandemic we brought a lot of artists here to record and we will do again, but being able to do something like this literally in our backyard is very special,” she said.

The work began in August and the album dropped in November.

“We had written the title track last year and just hadn’t released it. So we started with the song ‘This time of Year,’ and then the pandemic hit and I thought that we should record a whole album,” she said.

Linehan also says the album reflects 2020. There are no songs like “Jingle Bells” or “Frosty the Snowman,” only carefully selected tracks recorded in their studio in Manchester Center.

“It’s a different Christmas album, it’s a different holiday album because this is the time of year that a lot of people, even without a pandemic, are expected by society to be cheerful and celebratory, and it’s not that for everyone and I think that something that’s unique to this album,” she said.

The album is available on Amazon Music, iTunes and Spotify, as well as her website, MaxineLinehan.com.

