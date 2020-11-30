New Hampshire lawmakers to bundle up for outdoor session

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Hot days at the New Hampshire Statehouse traditionally feature a formal motion to allow men to remove their jackets.

This week, a motion to permit extra layers of wool and fleece would be more fitting.

Newly elected members of the Legislature will meet Wednesday for Organization Day on an outdoor field hockey pitch at the University of New Hampshire, where the forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 45 degrees.

The session originally was scheduled to be held in an indoor gymnasium but officials changed course over the weekend amid growing concerns about the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)