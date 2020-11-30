Advertisement

New Hampshire lawmakers to bundle up for outdoor session

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Hot days at the New Hampshire Statehouse traditionally feature a formal motion to allow men to remove their jackets.

This week, a motion to permit extra layers of wool and fleece would be more fitting.

Newly elected members of the Legislature will meet Wednesday for Organization Day on an outdoor field hockey pitch at the University of New Hampshire, where the forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 45 degrees.

The session originally was scheduled to be held in an indoor gymnasium but officials changed course over the weekend amid growing concerns about the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A shooting in Newport triggered a car chase and a partial school lockdown.
Shooting in Newport triggers car chase, school lockdown
2 more Vermonters die of COVID
Williamstown FILE photo
Schools take different approaches on governor’s Thanksgiving quarantine guidance
Pastor George Lawson of the New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg says a Vt. health official asked...
Pastor disputes Vt. Health Dept.’s claim of COVID case in congregation
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
A tale of adoption
Finding a forever family: A tale of adoption
New Hampshire expands voluntary services to prevent abuse
The Junior League of Champlain Valley is marking a milestone with its diaper bank.
Junior League of Champlain Valley marks a milestone with diaper bank
family
Finding a forever family: A tale of adoption