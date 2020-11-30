New York State says it won’t reimburse schools for pandemic transportation costs

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Schools across New York were banking on state funds they now say aren’t coming. Our Kelly O’Brien finds out why and what this means for school districts in our region.

Bouquet Valley Central School District spans nearly 250 square miles in Essex County. After schools abruptly closed in March, the district moved fast to get schoolwork and free meals to students, using district school buses.

Josh Meyer, Boquet Valley Central School District superintendent, said, “It’s a large district, it’s a lot of area for our drivers to cover, that’s for sure.”

On Nov. 6, Meyer and other superintendents across the state learned the cost of this program will not be reimbursed by the state.

“That was absolutely a surprise to me and my superintendent colleagues,” Meyer said.

Assemblyman Billy Jones says since school districts learned they won’t be reimbursed, his phone has been ringing off the hook with school superintendents looking for help.

“At the end of the day, this is providing essential services for our students,” said the assemblyman. “We need to put pressure on the division of budget and make sure that they reimburse and I think there is a sliver of hope that they will reconsider this.”

Meyer said, “I don’t know how realistic it is that we will ever see that money but we could certainly use it.”

He said his large district usually would receive about $300,000 in transportation aid a year but the state won’t pay to move meals, only students. He wants the money anyway to put toward next school year’s budget.

“It’s hard to determine how much exactly the impact that will have on us,” he said, “because there were some cost-saving associated with not being in session.”

Meyer says 80% of students are now back in class and the district is changing its meals program. The district is encouraging parents to pick up the items when they can and move to weekly drops-offs rather than daily so students continue to get what they need.

“Try to do it a little more efficiently,” he said. “Just learning from our experience and what we can do to make that a little bit easier for everybody.”

