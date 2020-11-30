NH wildlife officials: Don’t rely on phone maps while hiking

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department is warning hikers not to rely on cellphone mapping apps in the wilderness after two individuals got lost in the woods.

The department reports that two Massachusetts women were navigating by smartphone when they lost their trail near Tamworth Saturday.

They called for assistance, and officials helped them find their way.

While the incident ended safely, authorities said they’ve seen more and more hikers get lost while using smartphone maps, which sometimes contain errors and won’t work when cell service is poor.

They advise using a compass, paper map and handheld GPS unit.

