Nuns to decide fate of monastery slated for closure

Carmelite Monastery of Concord
Carmelite Monastery of Concord(Photographer: Michael L Rixon | Courtesy: Carmelite Monastery of Concord)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A Catholic monastery in Concord is closing, leaving its five remaining nuns with a decision to make.

The Concord Monitor reports the Diocese of Manchester has decided to close the Carmelite Monastery, 74 years after it was founded as a branch of the Carmelites of Boston.

The number of sisters who live at the monastery has dwindled from 18 to five. It will be up to the nuns to decide whether they want to join another Carmelite monastery.

The Monitor reports they will also decide what to do with the monastery’s property and the remains of several sisters buried onsite.

