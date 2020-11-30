Mayor: No in-person learning for upper grades until new year

NEW YORK (AP) - Classroom doors will open for elementary school students next week, but New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says middle school and high school students won’t return to in-person learning until after the holiday break.

The mayor said on CNN on Monday that the focus will be on the younger kids from now until the Christmas break.

The Democratic mayor said the staggered approach is necessary because of the amount of COVID-19 testing that is required to open schools safely amid rising infection rates across the city.

De Blasio announced Sunday that school buildings will start reopening Dec. 7.

