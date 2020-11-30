Advertisement

Mayor: No in-person learning for upper grades until new year

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Classroom doors will open for elementary school students next week, but New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says middle school and high school students won’t return to in-person learning until after the holiday break.

The mayor said on CNN on Monday that the focus will be on the younger kids from now until the Christmas break.

The Democratic mayor said the staggered approach is necessary because of the amount of COVID-19 testing that is required to open schools safely amid rising infection rates across the city.

De Blasio announced Sunday that school buildings will start reopening Dec. 7.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A shooting in Newport triggered a car chase and a partial school lockdown.
Shooting in Newport triggers car chase, school lockdown
2 more Vermonters die of COVID
Williamstown FILE photo
Schools take different approaches on governor’s Thanksgiving quarantine guidance
Pastor George Lawson of the New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg says a Vt. health official asked...
Pastor disputes Vt. Health Dept.’s claim of COVID case in congregation
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
A tale of adoption
Finding a forever family: A tale of adoption
New Hampshire expands voluntary services to prevent abuse
The Junior League of Champlain Valley is marking a milestone with its diaper bank.
Junior League of Champlain Valley marks a milestone with diaper bank
family
Finding a forever family: A tale of adoption