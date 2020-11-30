Advertisement

Pastor disputes Vt. Health Dept.’s claim of COVID case in congregation

By Erin Brown
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The pastor of a Northeast Kingdom church tells WCAX News he thinks the state improperly handled an alleged COVID situation in his congregation. This comes after the Health Department issued a warning to parishioners Friday that a member tested positive for COVID19.

Pastor George Lawson of the New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg says a health official asked him for a list of names of all parishioners who attended church Sunday, Nov. 22 but he refused. He says he didn’t want to compromise anyone’s privacy, and he also wasn’t sure if the person in question went to service that day. Lawson says the parishioner told him later they did not go. Lawson says the person also claims the COVID test actually came back negative.

“What concerns me about this situation is that if you’re really concerned about somebody’s health, and I’m telling you that the person says that they don’t think they’re positive, don’t you think that the right thing to do would be to, if it is true, to make sure that person knows it?” Lawson said. “And also to just find out... go talk to the people who tested this person. Talk to the person who was tested. To me, that would be doing due diligence.”

Lawson says the parishioner took another COVID test this weekend. He says if they or anyone else in the congregation tests positive, he’ll close the church for a week while people quarantine.

The church still held service Sunday, though.

WCAX News reached out to the health department for comment but did not hear back. On Friday, officials said the parishioner’s test had, in fact, come back positive.

Related Stories:

Health dept. warns of possible exposure at Vt. church

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
A town so invested in making sure everyone has a good holiday season, the whole community works...
Town of Brandon bands together to bring happy holidays to all
Police in Bellows Falls are investigating the death of a woman.
Police investigating untimely death in Bellows Falls
Stow shops say turnout exceeded expectations on both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
Retailers report high turnout during Small Business Saturday
Vermont State Police are looking for information surrounding propane theft from a Family Dollar.
Information wanted surrounding Family Dollar propane theft

Latest News

Williamstown FILE photo
Williamstown schools go remote due to Thanksgiving quarantine guidance
Williamstown schools go remote because of quarantine requirement
Williamstown schools go remote because of quarantine requirement
December marks start of Vermont’s bird-feeding season
December marks start of Vermont’s bird-feeding season
NH wildlife officials: Don’t rely on phone maps while hiking
NH wildlife officials: Don’t rely on phone maps while hiking
UNH joins cybersecurity manufacturing project
UNH joins cybersecurity manufacturing project