Pastor disputes Vt. Health Dept.’s claim of COVID case in congregation

IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The pastor of a Northeast Kingdom church tells WCAX News he thinks the state improperly handled an alleged COVID situation in his congregation. This comes after the Health Department issued a warning to parishioners Friday that a member tested positive for COVID19.

Pastor George Lawson of the New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg says a health official asked him for a list of names of all parishioners who attended church Sunday, Nov. 22 but he refused. He says he didn’t want to compromise anyone’s privacy, and he also wasn’t sure if the person in question went to service that day. Lawson says the parishioner told him later they did not go. Lawson says the person also claims the COVID test actually came back negative.

“What concerns me about this situation is that if you’re really concerned about somebody’s health, and I’m telling you that the person says that they don’t think they’re positive, don’t you think that the right thing to do would be to, if it is true, to make sure that person knows it?” Lawson said. “And also to just find out... go talk to the people who tested this person. Talk to the person who was tested. To me, that would be doing due diligence.”

Lawson says the parishioner took another COVID test this weekend. He says if they or anyone else in the congregation tests positive, he’ll close the church for a week while people quarantine.

The church still held service Sunday, though.

WCAX News reached out to the health department for comment but did not hear back. On Friday, officials said the parishioner’s test had, in fact, come back positive.

