Protect purchases from porch pirates in record online shopping year

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Cyber Monday could set a new record for online shopping. With more people shopping at home, Adobe Analytics expects online sales to hit a record of almost $13 billion Monday, which would be up 35% over the record set last year.

The pandemic will undoubtedly make it a record-setter for online shopping. But with that record shopping comes a warning from law enforcement to protect those shipped goods when they make it to your homes.

At the Gardener’s Supply Company distribution center in Milton, crews are putting together orders to ship out all over the country.

“If you order something from our website, it will more than likely come from this warehouse in Milton,” said Christie Kane of Gardener’s Supply.

Gardener’s Supply adds an additional 100 people to their workforce at the stores and shipment warehouse for the holidays. They say that helps them get your orders out quickly and on time.

Gardener’s Supply says Cyber Monday is a busy day for them but they point to the spring as being some of the busiest times of the year for them.

We are above forecast-- gardening has been a really hot trend this year,” Kane said.

But when the packages get to your door, police are advising you to be aware of “Porch Pirates,” people stealing the delivered mail before you get a chance to receive it.

St. Albans Police say they are already hearing some concerns.

“Usually people reporting that the packages being taken. Packages are delivered, they go out, they check, it’s not there, reported as stolen,” St. Albans Police Cpl. Cody Allison said.

Police suggest sending your package to a facility where it can be picked up or telling the delivery person to leave the package in a more concealed location.

At the UPS store in St. Albans, they have been busy.

“I mean you got Amazon, which is always busy year-round. Then on top of that, this is the antisocial Christmas, so everybody is shipping out for the holidays,” said Adam Dudley of the UPS Store.

And they have seen an uptick in people wanting to pick up their packages from the store instead of having them delivered to their house.

“Absolutely because people are ordering more online now more than they ever have,” Dudley said.

Back at the warehouse in Milton, they say they have very few customer complaints about shipments being intercepted.

“So we don’t really get a lot of complaints about packages missing and if we do, we do take care of it,” Kane said.

I talked with several people Monday asking them if they shop online. The answer was yes with many pointing to deals on Amazon for Cyber Monday. They all hope their packages will arrive safely if they are being delivered to their doors.

