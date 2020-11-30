Quarantining staffers put New Hampshire school in remote learning
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Lebanon Middle School will move to fully remote learning until next Wednesday.
The superintendent says a number of staff members need to quarantine because they were in close contact with a COVID-19-positive staffer.
Lebanon High School, Mount Lebanon Elementary School and Hanover Street School will continue to have in-person classes.
