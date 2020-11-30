Rain and some wind in the forecast.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday afternoon was a real treat, with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case Monday, though we’ll be getting some needed rain. Rain will start moving in around midday, and continue into the evening. There may be a few heavy downpours, with some spots getting over an inch of rain. It will also be windy, with gusts to 50 mph possible in Southern Vermont, and 40 mph elsewhere. The rain will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight as a dry slot moves in. In fact, some sun is expected Tuesday morning. Then showers are likely by afternoon. It will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Much of the rest of the week will be unsettled, with more seasonable temperatures. Wednesday will be on the cloudy side, with a few showers and mountain snow showers. Thursday is looking pretty decent, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 40s. Friday will bring another chance for a few rain/snow showers.

We’ll be keeping an eye on a bigger system for the weekend, though models are keeping it pretty far to the east. Nonetheless, it’s looking mostly cloudy, with the chance for showers and mountain snow showers.

