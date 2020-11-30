Advertisement

Safety improvements planned for Route 2 in New Hampshire

Route 2, a popular tourist route, runs across New Hampshire.
Route 2, a popular tourist route, runs across New Hampshire.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Transportation plans to install rumble strips along U.S. Route 2 to upgrade safety. An informational meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Comments also will be accepted through email at Michael.Dugasdot.nh.gov. The department said that although it is labeled a 2021 project, the actual installation of rumble strips on Route 2 will happen after planned paving projects over the next one to four years. Route 2, a popular tourist route, runs across the state. It passes by Lancaster, Jefferson, the White Mountains, and Gorham before heading into Maine.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
A town so invested in making sure everyone has a good holiday season, the whole community works...
Town of Brandon bands together to bring happy holidays to all
Police in Bellows Falls are investigating the death of a woman.
Police investigating untimely death in Bellows Falls
Stow shops say turnout exceeded expectations on both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
Retailers report high turnout during Small Business Saturday
Vermont State Police are looking for information surrounding propane theft from a Family Dollar.
Information wanted surrounding Family Dollar propane theft

Latest News

Williamstown FILE photo
Williamstown schools go remote due to Thanksgiving quarantine guidance
Williamstown schools go remote because of quarantine requirement
Williamstown schools go remote because of quarantine requirement
December marks start of Vermont’s bird-feeding season
December marks start of Vermont’s bird-feeding season
NH wildlife officials: Don’t rely on phone maps while hiking
NH wildlife officials: Don’t rely on phone maps while hiking
UNH joins cybersecurity manufacturing project
UNH joins cybersecurity manufacturing project