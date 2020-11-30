Safety improvements planned for Route 2 in New Hampshire

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Transportation plans to install rumble strips along U.S. Route 2 to upgrade safety. An informational meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Comments also will be accepted through email at Michael.Dugasdot.nh.gov. The department said that although it is labeled a 2021 project, the actual installation of rumble strips on Route 2 will happen after planned paving projects over the next one to four years. Route 2, a popular tourist route, runs across the state. It passes by Lancaster, Jefferson, the White Mountains, and Gorham before heading into Maine.

