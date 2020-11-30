Santa Claus comes to town, follows COVID-safety protocol at UMall

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Santa Claus is still coming to town this holiday season!

Mr. Claus officially arrived at the University Mall in South Burlington on Sunday.

Children stopped by all afternoon to take pictures with Saint Nicholas and tell him what they want for Christmas.

But due to the pandemic, the experience isn’t exactly the same. Instead of sitting on Santa’s lap, kids must sit in the chair next to him with a plexiglass barrier in between.

“I can’t hold any kids this year at all which I understand but I miss,” Santa said. “And if I do have a child that decides to come across the glass, I have a mask that I can put on to make sure that the child and I are both safe.”

Following safety guidelines, Santa’s helpers disinfect the plexiglass and chair before and after each child sits down. All guests are given hand sanitizer as they enter the North Pole. And children older than 2 are required to wear face masks, but Santa gives them the option of taking it off once they get settled.”When the mask comes off when they sit down, you really see the smile on their face. I love when they glow like that,” Old Saint Nick said. Santa says most kids want him to know their family’s holiday travel plans have changed this year and they want to make sure he goes down the correct chimney.

“This year, they’re not at grandma’s house where they normally spend Christmas and they want to make sure that I know that they’re at their home so I’m able to reassure them that I know where they are,” he said. “My elves keep track of the children and they make sure I know when it’s time to deliver presents where I need to be.”

Santa says one thing that hasn’t changed is the kids’ excitement.

“The look in their eyes is no different this year than any other year and I’m just thrilled that they can get a little bit of normalcy to see Santa and I love to see their eyes,” he said.

Santa will be at the mall every day until Christmas Eve. At 4 p.m., he’ll pack his sleigh to deliver presents to children all over the world.

