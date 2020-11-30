Staff quarantine forces remote learning at NH school

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Students at the middle school in Lebanon, New Hampshire, will be fully remote for the next several days simply because there is not enough staff for in-person learning.

Jacob Maughan is used to remote learning. The Lebanon seventh-grader started the year in a hybrid model, half in school, half at home.

“I like that I can get things done and be done with school pretty fast,” he said.

Students will not be back at the Lebanon Middle School until at least Dec. 9.

“We knew that this was a possibility,” said Jacob’s mom, Lil Maughan.

A letter sent to parents over the weekend reads in part: “After the initial Lebanon Middle School staff member tested positive earlier this week… the contact tracing effort has identified a number of people that are required to quarantine based on close contact with this individual… we explored many options to continue in-person learning but were unsuccessful in finding a viable option with appropriate staff coverage.”

Jacob’s mom is the president of the school’s parent-teacher organization.

“As a community, we knew that that was going to be one of our community issues. Not just kids getting sick, but community members getting sick and the fallout,” Lil Maughan said.

None of the other schools in the district have been affected, though school officials say if more people test positive, the return to in-person learn could be delayed.

“We would love them all to be in school five days a week but we would also love them all to be safe. So, that is a big balance and I think the community as a whole and the district as a whole are trying to walk that line,” Lil Maughan said.

In the meantime, the learning happens at home.

“I don’t get to see very many people but there is Google hangouts,” Jacob said.

At this time, we do not know exactly how many staff members have been affected. We reached out to the superintendent in Lebanon for an interview. We are still waiting for that opportunity.

