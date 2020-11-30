Advertisement

UNH joins cybersecurity manufacturing project

UNH joins cybersecurity manufacturing project
UNH joins cybersecurity manufacturing project
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) - University of New Hampshire officials say the school’s new involvement with a $111 million public-private partnership could advance the region’s manufacturing sector.

The university recently joined the Cybersecurity Manufacturing Innovation Institute, which is led by the University of Texas at San Antonio and includes a five-year agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy.

The goal is to bring together dozens of the most advanced institutions researching smart and advanced manufacturing, secure automation and supply chains, workforce development and cybersecurity.

As a member, UNH will have access to funding for research in cybersecurity and manufacturing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
A town so invested in making sure everyone has a good holiday season, the whole community works...
Town of Brandon bands together to bring happy holidays to all
Police in Bellows Falls are investigating the death of a woman.
Police investigating untimely death in Bellows Falls
Stow shops say turnout exceeded expectations on both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
Retailers report high turnout during Small Business Saturday
Vermont State Police are looking for information surrounding propane theft from a Family Dollar.
Information wanted surrounding Family Dollar propane theft

Latest News

Williamstown FILE photo
Williamstown schools go remote due to Thanksgiving quarantine guidance
Williamstown schools go remote because of quarantine requirement
Williamstown schools go remote because of quarantine requirement
December marks start of Vermont’s bird-feeding season
December marks start of Vermont’s bird-feeding season
NH wildlife officials: Don’t rely on phone maps while hiking
NH wildlife officials: Don’t rely on phone maps while hiking