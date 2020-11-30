Advertisement

Vermont Fish and Wildlife releases “Vermont Outdoors” app

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has released a new "Vermont Outdoors" app.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has come out with a new app that it says will help Vermonters find new opportunities to hunt, fish, trap or view wildlife on public lands and waters.

The department says the free “Vermont Outdoors” app provides information on fish and wildlife laws, baitfish dealers, department news and current events, as well as up-to-date COVID-19 guidance.

Lands and Facilities Administrator Mike Wichrowski says the state has seen an increase in outdoor recreation across its 100 wildlife management areas and nearly 200 fishing access areas since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

